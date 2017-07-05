Mumbai Metro Notches 300 Millionth Passenger

Mumbai Metro One notched a significant milestone on Tuesday carrying its 300 millionth passenger since its launch 1,123 days ago, an official said.June 28 also saw the metro train service marking its highest so far weekday ridership of 3.71 lakh passengers after the previous high of 3.68 lakh recorded on September 21, 2016.Mumbai Metro One took a little over 13 months, or 398 days, to carry its first 100 million passengers on July 10, 2015, followed by 388 days for the second 100 million on August 1, 2016, and only 337 days to ferry the third 100 millionth passenger on Tuesday."We have redefined Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) commuter experience in the country. As a transport utility, we have sought to delight our commuters with value-added services, in addition to comfort and safety that have become synonymous with Mumbai Metro One," said a spokesperson.The metro train service has also earned commuters' trust resulting in increased ridership via attractive deals from partner merchants for last-mile connectivity from all stations and a bouquet of various offerings.The service has witnessed increase in ridership between Andheri-DN Nagar, Azad Nagar, Versova, on one side, and between Andheri-Ghatkopar, Western Express Highway, Marol, Chakala and Sakinaka, on the other, that helped it achieve the 300-million mark.The entire period of 2016-2017 witnessed a 15 per cent growth for the entire 11.40km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor, besides high performance levels in punctuality of 99.9 per cent and availability of trains on the 370 daily services on weekdays.Mumbai Metro One, Maharashtra's first, is ranked as the eighth densest metro corridor in the world, which helped reduce travel time between Ghatkopar-Andheri from 90 minutes to barely a matter of minutes with 12 stations en route.Mumbai Metro One is a consortium formed by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Veolia Transport SA of France.