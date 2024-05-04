Mumbai Police Constable's Mysterious Death Baffles Authorities

The death of a Mumbai Police constable has sent shockwaves through the city, as authorities grapple with unraveling the circumstances surrounding his death.

Vishal Pawar was stationed at the Worli Police Headquarters. In a statement before his death, Pawar recounted a harrowing ordeal that unfolded during his commute on the night of April 27. He claimed to have been accosted by the 'fatka gang' in Matunga, who, after snatching his mobile phone, rendered him unconscious with a toxic injection.

After hours of unconsciousness, Pawar regained consciousness and somehow made his way home, only to be subsequently admitted to the hospital. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries soon after.

The case prompted the railway police to register a murder case and initiate an investigation. However, after scrutinizing CCTV footage and conducting analyses of Pawar's mobile phone records and location, the police assert that there is no evidence to substantiate his version of events.

According to police sources, investigations revealed discrepancies in Pawar's account. While he claimed the incident occurred at 9.30 pm, CCTV footage placed him near Kailash Lassi Shop in Dadar until midnight on the same night.

Authorities suspect Pawar may have been under the influence of alcohol and possibly skipped duty on the day of the incident, casting doubt on the credibility of his narrative. Yet, the pivotal question remains unanswered: if nothing untoward occurred, how did Pawar die?

Authorities are now waiting for the results of the post-mortem report to shed light on this perplexing case.