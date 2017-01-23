Mumbai Fire: 6 Injured In Blaze At Dana Bandar Slum, Local Train Services Hit

A fire broke out in Dana Bandar area next to railway tracks.

Two children were among 6 people who were injured after a fire broke out in at a slum cluster in South Mumbai's Dana Bandar area this evening. All of them have been admitted to JJ Hospital. Twelve fire engines and six water tankers have reached the spot. The fire broke out around 6 pm and engulfed more than 15 huts and warehouses in the area. Local train services in Central and Harbour lines were affected as the fire broke out homes next to railway tracks. A railways spokesperson, however, said later that the Harbour line was now functional while the central suburban railway network remained affected due to the fire.A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old boy sustained burns in the fire."Deployment of police for crowd management is an issue as the area is very crowded," Chief Fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale said.