Flights Delayed Due To Mock Evacuation Drill At Mumbai Airport

In the event of a sudden mock evacuation drill at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, departure flights were delayed up to 50 minutes till 8:00 pm. This was confirmed by Jet Airways in an official tweet.The tweet on Jet Airways official Twitter account read, "#9Wupdate: Due to mock evacuation drill at #Mumbai airport, departure delays of up to 50 mins are expected at Mumbai till 2000 hrs."Fliers have expressed their displeasure with the sudden development on Twitter.The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport's Terminal 2 was evacuated in what was termed for apparent security reasons. The reason for the drill is undisclosed as of yet.A member of an airline, who wished to remain anonymous stated the airport was closed due to a mock drill rehearsal that was being carried out.Passengers were inconvenienced by the massive flight delays and those who boarded were required to undergo security checks again.In March this year, a similar mock drill was conducted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), which ended in failure. It exposed loopholes in the emergency response system, with the preliminary report mentioning that eight of the total 170 (dummy) passengers died during the drill.