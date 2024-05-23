2 Dead, Three Injured In Shooting In US' Pennsylvania, Suspect Arrested

A suspect was arrested in Trainer, according to Chester Police Commissioner. (Representational)

Two people were killed and three others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in what officials called a workplace shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, CNN reported.

A suspect was arrested in Trainer, according to Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky. The shooting incident took place at Delaware County Linen on Wednesday morning, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteime.

Addressing a news conference, Stollsteimer said the suspect came to the workplace with a firearm and "took out his anger" on fellow employees.

Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said the suspect is a "disgruntled employee, a current employee," of the business."

"It speaks to guns in America...It's heartbreaking, it's tragic, it has to stop," he said, according to a CNN report.

In the first five months of 2024, at least 168 mass shooting incidents have happened across the US, CNN reported, citing the Gun Violence Archive. The report said that the nonprofit and CNN define mass shootings as those where four or more victims were shot.

Earlier in April, two people were killed while 14 others were admitted to hospital after a block party turned deadly at a park in Memphis, Tennessee, the CNN quoted the police as saying.

According to the Memphis Police Department, three of those injured in the incident were immediately taken to hospitals in severe condition, and 11 more arrived at hospitals in private vehicles.

According to CNN, police said the shooting went down at a party where up to 300 people had gathered. Addressing the press, police disclosed that "a total of 16 victims were shot at the event.

"Officers responded at 7:19 pm (local time) to the scene, where they found five victims with gunshot wounds. Three of them were taken to local hospitals and two men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CNN.

According to the police, no suspects were in custody as of Saturday night. Police believe at least two people opened fire at the event, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said.

However, it's unclear what led to the violence.

"We are working tirelessly tonight to identify the individuals who were involved in this shooting," Davis said.

