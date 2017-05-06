RSS-Linked Body In Kolkata Shares Secrets Of Making 'Super Babies'

Arogya Bharati lawyer Pranab Ghosh said that they would follow the court's directive.

It promised couples the moon; babies that are a cut above the rest. But a controversial workshop by a RSS-linked body in Kolkata to share ancient Indian secrets of making the super babies has had its share of complications.Arogya Bharati, the medical wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh's organisers, call the event 'garbh sanskar' workshop. The flyer for the two-day workshop said a garbh sanskar specialist, also a visiting lecturer at Gujarat Ayurved University, would be brought in to address the participants. The fee for the secrets to get genius babies in vivo - or in the womb: Rs 500 for every couple.As doctors in the city expressed shock, Bengal's Commission for Protection of Child Rights went to the high court, calling it unscientific and regressive.The court didn't think there was enough material to prevent the workshop to be held just a stone's throw from Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee's residence. But the court did set some ground rules for the organisers. It allowed the 'specialists' to give as many lectures over the next two days but they shouldn't get into "treating" the couples. And no money could be charged from the couples."This is a victory of science versus superstition," Ananya Chatterjee at the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights told NDTV.Arogya Bharati lawyer Pranab Ghosh said that they would follow the court's directive. "The court said the lecture should be video-graphed and submitted to court," he said.It isn't clear how many of the 50 couples that had enrolled for the workshop would show up. Word is that the specialist from Gujarat's Jamnagar too had dropped out.