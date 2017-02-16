Mob Ransacks Kolkata Hospital After Death of 15-Year-Old

For almost one hour this morning, a 100-strong mob ransacked a prominent private hospital in Kolkata and beat up members of the staff, claiming medical negligence led to the death of a 15-year-old girl admitted there late last night.Around 10 am, the mob rushed into the lobby of the CMRI hospital, also known as Calcutta Hospital, yanked computers off tables and hurled them on the floor, picked up steel rods and smashed glass, hurled huge flowerpots at the glass doors and window panes.At least four men were seen punching a security officer after pushing him down on the floor. Doctors fled to as the mob took over the ground floor lobby. Women employees were heckled. A large number of policemen were sent to control the crowd.A man who identified himself as the girl's father, said, "The hospital wanted us to deposit Rs 1.5 lakh. We got Rs 40,000 but they wanted the money first."A hospital spokesperson said the patient was brought from a nursing home with a suspected perforation of bowel in a very critical condition. Before she could be taken for surgery, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Describing the death as "very unfortunate", a hospital statement said, "We, however, strongly condemn the violent incident that affected our staff and property."After vandalizing the hospital, the mob blocked Diamond Harbour road, disrupting traffic. Late in the evening, the hospital restarted admissions. Emergency services will be restored from tomorrow.