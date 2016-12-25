BJP Team Stopped From Entering West Bengal's Howrah After Communal Clashes

A central BJP team was stopped from entering West Bengal's Howrah district which had witnessed communal clashes last week, leading to a flare up with the police.The team members, including lawmakers Jagdambika Pal and Satyapal Singh, wanted to visit the area and meet affected people to prepare a report and send it to the centre.There was a scuffle between BJP members and the police as they tried to break past a cordon. The police had also imposed prohibitory orders in the area.The BJP team then sat on a dharna while their supporters blocked the National Highway 6 for half an hour.They later went to meet the governor."If we are allowed to enter the area, we can ensure that public will not indulge in any violence and peace will be ensured. We will find out what exactly happened and why the police here have been a dismal failure," Mr Singh said.But his request was turned down.The Trinamool Congress says BJP is fanning communal flames in the state "Mamata Banerjee wants peace. BJP is trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in WB," Trinamool MP Idris Ali said.Last Monday trouble erupted over the route of a religious procession on the Prophet's birth anniversary. Violence peaked on Wednesday as houses were burnt, shops looted and people fled their homes.The police officer under whose watch trouble erupted has been transferred and over 50 people have been arrested.