Phone Used To Film Assault On Kerala Actress Missing, Police Tell Court

Malayalam actor Dileep will spend another day in police custody, a court said today, after the Kerala police appealed that the filmstar was not cooperating with them as they attempt to get crucial evidence in the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress in February this year. His request for bail will also be heard tomorrow.Dileep was arrested in the case earlier this week and for the last two days was taken by the police to multiple places as they try to piece together evidence. Missing still, the police told the court, is a mobile phone that the actress' attackers used to record the assault."It is extremely important to ensure continued police custody of the accused for interrogation, for vital evidences. The cell phone with the assault video recording has not been retrieved", said Special Prosecutor A Sureshan in court.The police have alleged in a report to the court that the actor had offered the actress's former driver Pulsar Suni 1.5 crore in 2013 to attack her, record the assault and click nude photographs. The police claim that Dileep had a "personal enmity" with the actress, who he allegedly blames for his first marriage falling apart.The police have said they arrested Dileep based on 19 pieces of evidence that they have gathered in connection with the abduction of the young actress on February 17 when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi by road. For two hours she was sexually assaulted by at least four men who recorded the attack on a mobile phone. They dumped her near the home of a director, who informed the police.The actor, who was arrested on Monday and was sent to jail the next day, was put in police custody on Wednesday and cops took him to several places including hotels and sports academies in Kochi and Thrissur, where he allegedly met Pulsar Suni to plan the attack. Pulsar Suni and five other men were arrested soon after the attack.Dileep has denied all allegations and has alleged a conspiracy against him. His lawyer had opposed the extension of police custody today, telling court, "It is not the duty of the accused to help police find evidence, if they don't have any witnesses. The police is trying to turn people approvers for the lack of witnesses."