Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: All Eyes On NDA, INDIA Meetings Today

India Election Results Live: NDA and INDIA bloc's key meeting today on the way forward.
After a marathon six-week, seven-phase voting, results were declared yesterday for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The BJP-led NDA won 292 seats and prevailed over the Opposition alliance - INDIA, which bagged 232 seats.
Both NDA and INDIA bloc will be holding key meeting today on the way forward. The contest between the BJP and INDIA alliance is a reflection of a broader ideological battle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need the support of other parties in his coalition primarily -- Nitish Kumar's JD (U) and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP.
2024 India Election: The Bigger Story
Three sons stepping out of their fathers' shadows is one of the biggest stories of this Lok Sabha election. The fathers are late Ram Vilas Paswan, late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav, and the sons Chirag Paswan, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.
India General Election Results: Shatrughan Sinha Jabs BJP
Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, who is a veteran actor, won Lok Sabha polls from Asansol after defeating BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia. "Very good results have been achieved under the leadership of TMC and Mamata Banerjee. I thank the people of Asansol...There is a lot of difference between what BJP says and what it does," he said.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: What JD(U) Leader Wants
JD(U) Leader KC Tyagi said that he expects the new government to give special status to Bihar and conduct a nationwide caste census.
Election Results 2024: Ministers Who Lost
BJP heavyweights Smriti Irani, Arjun Munda, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kailash Choudhary and Ajay Mishra Teni, among others, were unseated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's setbacks weren't limited to these prominent figures. Ministers such as Mahendra Nath Pandey, Kaushal Kishore, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Sanjeev Balyan, Rao Saheb Danve, RK Singh, V Muraleedharan, L Murugan, Subhas Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik also faced defeats in the polls.
Election Results 2024: All Seats Declared
The Lok Sabha elections results did not throw up a landslide victory the BJP-led NDA had hoped for and what was projected by the exit polls. Here are the details
Lok Sabha Elections: What Chandrababu Naidu Said
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said he supports the NDA and will be attending the coalition's meeting today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to form the government for the third consecutive time.
Election Results: INDIA Alliance Leaders In Delhi
The leaders of Opposition alliance - INDIA - have arrived in Delhi for a crucial meeting after Lok Sabha elections results were announced yesterday. The meeting will be held at 6 pm.