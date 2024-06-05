Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: All Eyes On NDA, INDIA Meetings Today

India Election Results Live: NDA and INDIA bloc's key meeting today on the way forward.

After a marathon six-week, seven-phase voting, results were declared yesterday for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The BJP-led NDA won 292 seats and prevailed over the Opposition alliance - INDIA, which bagged 232 seats.

Both NDA and INDIA bloc will be holding key meeting today on the way forward. The contest between the BJP and INDIA alliance is a reflection of a broader ideological battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need the support of other parties in his coalition primarily -- Nitish Kumar's JD (U) and Chandrababu Naidu's TDP.

Jun 05, 2024 12:54 (IST) 2024 India Election: The Bigger Story

Three sons stepping out of their fathers' shadows is one of the biggest stories of this Lok Sabha election. The fathers are late Ram Vilas Paswan, late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav, and the sons Chirag Paswan, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Read More





Jun 05, 2024 12:41 (IST) India General Election Results: Shatrughan Sinha Jabs BJP

Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, who is a veteran actor, won Lok Sabha polls from Asansol after defeating BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia. "Very good results have been achieved under the leadership of TMC and Mamata Banerjee. I thank the people of Asansol...There is a lot of difference between what BJP says and what it does," he said.

Jun 05, 2024 12:32 (IST) Lok Sabha Polls 2024: What JD(U) Leader Wants

JD(U) Leader KC Tyagi said that he expects the new government to give special status to Bihar and conduct a nationwide caste census.

Jun 05, 2024 12:24 (IST) Election Results 2024: Ministers Who Lost

BJP heavyweights Smriti Irani, Arjun Munda, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Kailash Choudhary and Ajay Mishra Teni, among others, were unseated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's setbacks weren't limited to these prominent figures. Ministers such as Mahendra Nath Pandey, Kaushal Kishore, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Sanjeev Balyan, Rao Saheb Danve, RK Singh, V Muraleedharan, L Murugan, Subhas Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik also faced defeats in the polls.

Jun 05, 2024 11:58 (IST) Election Results 2024: All Seats Declared

The Lok Sabha elections results did not throw up a landslide victory the BJP-led NDA had hoped for and what was projected by the exit polls. The Lok Sabha elections results did not throw up a landslide victory the BJP-led NDA had hoped for and what was projected by the exit polls. Here are the details

Jun 05, 2024 11:48 (IST) Lok Sabha Elections: What Chandrababu Naidu Said

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said he supports the NDA and will be attending the coalition's meeting today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to form the government for the third consecutive time.