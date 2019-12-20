Actor Dileep Examines 'Visual Evidence' Of Attack On Actress In Kochi

In February 2017, the film actress was allegedly kidnapped and molested by eight accused.

Malayalam film actor Dileep, an accused in the case of alleged kidnapping and molestation of a South Indian actress in 2017, on Thursday examined visual evidence of the alleged act at a trial courtroom in Kochi.

Dileep, along with his lawyers and a technical expert, examined the contents of the electronic records at the closed room of the Court in the afternoon.

The actor spent around two-and-a-half hours in the court room.

Earlier in the day, the other accused in the case and their lawyers were allowed to examine the digital evidence.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed that the actor be allowed to inspect the records to enable him to present an effective defence during the trial.

Challenging the Kerala High Court order, Dileep had moved the Supreme Court, seeking a copy of memory card of a cell phone pertaining to the 2017 case of kidnapping and assault on the actress.

The Court had said that in cases involving issues such as of privacy of the complainant/witness or his/her identity, the Court may be justified in providing only inspection of the material to the accused and his/her lawyer or expert for presenting effective defence during the trial.

In February 2017, the film actress was allegedly kidnapped and molested by eight accused.

The entire act had allegedly taken place in a moving vehicle, which was filmed by the accused to blackmail her.

Dileep was subsequently arrested and arrayed as an accused in connection with offences under provisions of the Indian Penal Coder and IT Act.

The top court had directed that the trial in case be concluded expeditiously, preferably within six months from the date of the judgement.

Dileep had challenged Kerala High Court verdict, which dismissed his plea saying that a memory card or pen drive cannot be held as a "document" under the Indian Evidence Act and is a material object which cannot be handed over to an accused.