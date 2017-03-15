Kerala HC Orders Accused To Surrender In Catholic Priest Rape Case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed a Catholic priest, two nuns and another woman, to surrender within five days to the police in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old school girl, allegedly by a Catholic parish vicar.All the four accused are on the run after the police investigating team found that they were involved in helping prime accused Robin Vadakkanchery, a 49-year-old Catholic parish vicar near Kannur, who has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old school girl, who gave birth to a baby boy last month.The court gave this direction to the four after hearing their anticipatory bail and also directed the police to ensure that they are given bail the same day by the trial court after the police questions them.Mr Vadakkanchery was picked up last month when he was on his way to Cochin International Airport to catch a flight to Canada.After Mr Vadakkanchery's arrest, it was revealed that the incident was kept secret by another Catholic priest Thomas Therakom who headed the state-run welfare committee of Wayanad district, a medical professional Betty Jose, Sister Ophelia and another woman Thankamma.