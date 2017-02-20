Kerala Film Stars Outraged After Actor Allegedly Molested In Moving Car

The alleged kidnapping and molestation of a noted South Indian film actor in a moving car in Kochi has outraged the film fraternity. Kerala's top movie stars have spoken out in her support and are demanding steps from the government and the police to ensure safety of women.On Friday night, the 30-year-old actor's SUV was rear-ended by another vehicle while she was returning to Kochi from a shoot in Thrissur. An argument followed and two men entered the car and directed her driver to proceed to Kochi after threatening him. The actor in her complaint said that she was molested and held hostage for over two hours before the men asked the driver to stop the car at Palarivattam near Kochi city and fled the area.The actor reached a director's house nearby who informed the police."She was scared and unnerved. I called the police chief after discussing with the actress and he made all the necessary arrangements of having her statement recorded", the director told NDTV.Her colleagues in the Kerala film industry have come out in her support. Malayalam superstar Mammootty said, "She has the support of several people who love her, be it the common people, film fraternity, police and government. She has my word that I am with her. She must stand strong"Another popular actor from Kerala Manju Warrier said, "I respect the actress for what she has done and the way she has reacted. She is not alone. What has happened to her is part of a conspiracy."Police has said the whole act was staged by the actor's former and current driver, and have filed a case of rape and kidnapping against the two along with one other.According to reports, her former driver - the prime accused in the case - had contacts with several artists from the film industry. His last call has been traced to a prominent producer.