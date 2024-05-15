TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card To Be Out Soon

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: The admit card for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) will be released today. Those registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official websites, schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.

The state-level teacher eligibility test in Telangana is scheduled to be held from May 20 to June 6.

"The candidates should adhere to the instructions given on the hall ticket. Further, the candidate must show their admit cards for entry into the examination hall. The candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without an admit card," reads an official statement.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Visit the official website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Navigate to the TS TET 2024 section and click on the hall ticket download link.

Enter your login details and submit them.

Verify your name and other details mentioned in the admit card, download it, and take a printout for future use.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: Steps To Take For Discrepancies

If a candidate finds any discrepancies in the details on the hall ticket, such as the photograph, signature, name, or address, they should immediately contact the TS-TET unit to request corrections.

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024: How To Obtain Offline

For candidates who are unable to download their admit cards online, they can collect them in person. Visit the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad office between 10.30am and 5pm on working days from May 15 to June 3.

Candidates must bring the fee payment journal number, candidate ID from the application, and a copy of the application form to collect the offline admit card.