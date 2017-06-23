Karnataka Assembly Orders Year's Jail For 2 Journalists For Defamation

Two journalists in Bengaluru are facing arrest for alleged defamation of two legislators over two years ago. Yesterday, the Karnataka assembly passed a unanimous resolution to punish the two journalists for writing defamatory articles against two legislators. It ordered that the two journalists be sent to jail for a year and fined Rs 10,000 each.The one-year jail order is a first in Karnataka's legislative history.The order came after the Privileges Committee of the Karnataka assembly recommended jail for the two journalists, Ravi Belagere of "Hi Bangalore" and Anil Raju of "Yelahanka Voice"."The State Assembly has decided to punish the two journalists of Kannada tabloids... I approve the recommendation of the privilege committee which had recommended a year's imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 on 'Hi Bangalore' and 'Yelahanka Voice' editors," Assembly Speaker KB Koliwad announced in the state assembly on Wednesday.As a legislator back in September 2014, Mr Koliwad was one of the two legislators to have complained about an article published in Anil Raju's tabloid. The five-time Congress lawmaker from the Ranibennur seat 300 km from state capital Bengaluru was elected the Assembly Speaker last year.Mr Koliwad said the committee had thoroughly discussed the cases and their report had been unanimously accepted by the House.The legislature has the power to send anyone to jail for breach of privilege of lawmakers, rights and immunities by the legislature and legislators without which they cannot discharge their functions. The privileges, however, have not been codified and neither have the penalties.Across the country, many people particularly officials have been sent to jail but unusually these punishments do not last for more than a few days and have been used to make a point. One of the few legislative assemblies to have invoked the provision against the media on several occasions is in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.In 2003, the Supreme Court had stayed the assembly's controversial directive to jail top editors of the Chennai-headquartered The Hindu for 15 days. But courts are usually reluctant to sit in judgment on the legislature's exercise of powers on the floor of the assembly.The two journalists are planning to approach the Karnataka High court in the coming days and have claimed that some of the charges are fabricated.Anil Raju insisted that some of the articles attributed to his organisation weren't theirs. He also questioned how Mr Koliwad could be the complainant and the judge too. "How can he (Mr Koliwad) be part of privileges committee and file a complaint against me in the same committee," he said.