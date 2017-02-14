Budget
Near Camp Sasikala, police bans large groups, O Panneerselvam's team unable to meet legislators at resort

Tamil Nadu PSC Hostel Superintendent Cum Physical Training Officer Recruitment 2017: Apply Now

Jobs | | Updated: February 14, 2017 15:27 IST
Tamil Nadu PSC Hostel Superintendent cum Physical Training Officer Recruitment 2017: Apply Now

New Delhi:  Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the Hostel Superintendents cum Physical Training Officers in the state. The candidates can apply through online mode upto 7 March for direct recruitment to the prescribed vacancies in the posts included in Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Subordinate Service. Candidates can visit the official website of the commission to know more about the eligibility, qualification etc.

Tamil Nadu PSC Hostel Superintendent cum Physical Training Officer Recruitment 2017: IMPORTANT DATES

Date of Notification: 8 February 2017
Last date for submission of applications: 7 March 2017 
Last date for payment of Fee through Bank (State Bank of India/Indian bank): 9 March 2017
Date of Examination: 11 June 2017

