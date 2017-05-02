SBI Recruitment 2017: Apply Online For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Important Points To Know

State Bank of India (SBI) has begun online registration for recruitment of Specialist Cadre officers on regular and contract basis. SBI has sought online applications from eligible candidates having relevant experience (as mentioned in the official website). A total of 12 vacancies are open for recruitment out of which 11 are contractual (3 year & extendable at the option of the Bank). Candidates, who have not applied yet, should do so at the earliest. The last date for submission of application is 12 May 2017.



SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment: Important Points SBI Recruitment 2017: Know Important Points Related To Specialist Cadre Officer Job Applications have been, chiefly, invited from Engineering graduates, ME, MTech, MCA, CA, ICWA and those having degree in Statistics

Eligibility for Chief Manager post will be calculated as on 31 December 2016 and for the rest it will be 1 April 2017

Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview

Candidates shall have to send online application along with hardcopy of the same (by post)

After selection, candidates are likely to be posted at Navi Mumbai

"Candidates serving in Govt./Quasi Govt. offices, Public Sector undertakings including Nationalised Banks and Financial Institutions are advised to submit 'No Objection Certificate' from their employer at the time of interview, failing which their candidature may not be considered and travelling expenses, if any, otherwise admissible, will not be paid", reads the official notification. The last date for submission of hardcopy of the application along with the enclosures is 19 May 2017.



