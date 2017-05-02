SBI Recruitment 2017: Apply Online For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Important Points To Know

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment: Important Points
- Applications have been, chiefly, invited from Engineering graduates, ME, MTech, MCA, CA, ICWA and those having degree in Statistics
- Eligibility for Chief Manager post will be calculated as on 31 December 2016 and for the rest it will be 1 April 2017
- Candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview
- Candidates shall have to send online application along with hardcopy of the same (by post)
- After selection, candidates are likely to be posted at Navi Mumbai
- "Candidates serving in Govt./Quasi Govt. offices, Public Sector undertakings including Nationalised Banks and Financial Institutions are advised to submit 'No Objection Certificate' from their employer at the time of interview, failing which their candidature may not be considered and travelling expenses, if any, otherwise admissible, will not be paid", reads the official notification.
