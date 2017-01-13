RRB NTPC Recruitment 2016 Stage 2 Exam Admit Card Released: Download Now And Know Other Details

EMAIL PRINT RRB NTPC Recruitment 2016 Stage 2 Exam Admit Card Released: Download Now And Know Other Details New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Boards have released the admit cards of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2016 Stage 2 Exam in the websites of various boards. The candidates can now download the admit cards following the details given here.



Exam Details



Duration of the RRB NTPC 2nd Stage examination (CBT) will be 90 minutes and the exams will be conducted in three shifts in cities across India.



For 2nd Stage examination (CBT), provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the RRBs to which they had applied, said the notification.



will be uploaded two weeks before the date of examination (CBT) on the website of the RRB applied for. Candidates who are qualified for RRB NTPC 2nd Stage examination (CBT) would have received intimations through SMS/e-mail to download their e-call letters already.



Important dates for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2016 Stage 2 Exam



There are different last dates for the downloading admit cards/e-call letters:

Those who are attending the examination on 17th January should download the admit card by January 13th. Same as those who are attending exams on 18th and 19th January can download the admit cards by or before 14th and 15th January.



Dates exams in various Railway Recruitment Boards of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2016 Stage 2 Exam



The exams will be conducted by these Railway Recruitment Boards on these specified dates:



17th January:



Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna , Secunderabad, Silliguri, Thiruvananthapuram



18th January:



Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna , Ranchi, Secunderabad, Silliguri, Thiruvananthapuram



19th January:



Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna , Ranchi, Secunderabad, Silliguri, Thiruvananthapuram



How to download 2016 RRB NTPC Stage 2 admit card



Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective RRB you applied for

Step 2: Click on the link CEN 03/2015 stage 2 admit card link (On the link on homepage or on the admit card section)

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out.



Note: Mock test is available on RRB's website for familiarization of candidates in CBT.



Click here for more



Railway Recruitment Boards have released the admit cards of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2016 Stage 2 Exam in the websites of various boards. The candidates can now download the admit cards following the details given here.Duration of the RRB NTPC 2nd Stage examination (CBT) will be 90 minutes and the exams will be conducted in three shifts in cities across India.For 2nd Stage examination (CBT), provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the RRBs to which they had applied, said the notification. Earlier the RRB had notified that the E-call letters indicating date, shift, reporting time, Test Centre & city etc. for 2nd stage CBT will be uploaded two weeks before the date of examination (CBT) on the website of the RRB applied for. Candidates who are qualified for RRB NTPC 2nd Stage examination (CBT) would have received intimations through SMS/e-mail to download their e-call letters already.There are different last dates for the downloading admit cards/e-call letters:Those who are attending the examination on 17th January should download the admit card by January 13th. Same as those who are attending exams on 18th and 19th January can download the admit cards by or before 14th and 15th January.The exams will be conducted by these Railway Recruitment Boards on these specified dates:17th January:Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna , Secunderabad, Silliguri, Thiruvananthapuram18th January:Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna , Ranchi, Secunderabad, Silliguri, Thiruvananthapuram19th January:Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna , Ranchi, Secunderabad, Silliguri, ThiruvananthapuramStep 1: Visit the official website of the respective RRB you applied forStep 2: Click on the link CEN 03/2015 stage 2 admit card link (On the link on homepage or on the admit card section)Step 3: Enter the detailsStep 4: Download the admit card and take a print out.Note: Mock test is available on RRB's website for familiarization of candidates in CBT.Click here for more Job News