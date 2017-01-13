Collapse
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2016 Stage 2 Exam Admit Card Released: Download Now And Know Other Details

January 13, 2017
New Delhi:  Railway Recruitment Boards have released the admit cards of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2016 Stage 2 Exam in the websites of various boards. The candidates can now download the admit cards following the details given here.

Exam Details

Duration of the RRB NTPC 2nd Stage examination (CBT) will be 90 minutes and the exams will be conducted in three shifts in cities across India.

For 2nd Stage examination (CBT), provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the RRBs to which they had applied, said the notification.

Earlier the RRB had notified that the E-call letters indicating date, shift, reporting time, Test Centre & city etc. for 2nd stage CBT will be uploaded two weeks before the date of  examination  (CBT) on  the  website  of  the  RRB  applied for.   Candidates who are qualified for RRB NTPC 2nd Stage examination (CBT) would have received intimations through SMS/e-mail to download their e-call letters already.

Important dates for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2016 Stage 2 Exam

There are different last dates for the downloading admit cards/e-call letters:
Those who are attending the examination on 17th January should download the admit card by January 13th. Same as those who are attending exams on 18th and 19th January can download the admit cards by or before 14th and 15th January.

Dates exams in various Railway Recruitment Boards of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2016 Stage 2 Exam

The exams will be conducted by these Railway Recruitment Boards on these specified dates:

17th January: 

Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna , Secunderabad, Silliguri, Thiruvananthapuram 

18th January:

Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna , Ranchi, Secunderabad, Silliguri, Thiruvananthapuram 

19th January:

Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna , Ranchi, Secunderabad, Silliguri, Thiruvananthapuram 

How to download 2016 RRB NTPC Stage 2 admit card

Step 1:  Visit the official website of the respective RRB you applied for
Step 2: Click on the link CEN 03/2015 stage 2 admit card link (On the link on homepage or on the admit card section)
Step 3:  Enter the details
Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out.

Note: Mock test is available on RRB's website for familiarization of candidates in CBT.

