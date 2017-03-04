PGCIL Recruitment Through GATE 2017, Apply At Powergridindia.com Before 15 March

EMAIL PRINT PGCIL recruitment through GATE 2017 New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has begun the online recruitment for Executive Trainee post through GATE 2017. The recruitment will be held in the disciplines of Electrical, Electronics, Civil and Computer Science. In order to apply candidates must have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE 2017 and should also have qualified in the same. Candidates must have a degree in the disciplines mentioned above with minimum 65% marks of equivalent CGPA. The upper age limit is 28 years as on 31 December 2016. Other details about the recruitment can be found below.



It should be noted that final year / semester students who expect their results by 14.08.2017 are also eligible, provided they have obtained 65% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate of all semesters/years up to pre-final examination.



GATE 2017 score is being used by many leading PSUs of the country. Candidates can have a look on



PGCIL will select candidates on the basis of marks obtained in GATE 2017, group discussion and interview. As per the notification released by PGCIL, "Qualified candidates shall be short-listed category-wise for Group Discussion & Personal Interview based on their normalized marks out of 100 in GATE 2017, in the corresponding paper."



While GATE marks will carry 85% weightage, it will be 3% and 12% fo group discussion and personal interview, respectively.



The last date for submission of application is 15 March 2017.



Interested candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility conditions as mentioned in the official notification, before applying.



