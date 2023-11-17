AIIMS Invites Applications For Recruitment To Various Posts, Check Details

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-AIIMS) for recruitment to various Group B and C posts at participating AIIMS.

The online registrations for the exam began today, November 17, 2023 and will conclude on December 1, 2023. The registrations on the last date can be completed by 5 pm.

The applications filed by the candidates will be confirmed by December 5, 2023 after which the admit card will be issued on December 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted on December 18, 2023 and December 20, 2023 in all major cities of the country.

Candidates from the General and OBC category will be required to pay Rs 3,000 as application fees. For those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) the registration fees is Rs 2,400. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through Debit card/Credit card and Netbanking. Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected.

The application fees of SC/ST candidates who appear in the examination will be refunded after the declaration of results in due course of time.