Indian Army Invites Applications For Permanent Commission, Check Details

Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male candidates who have passed class 12 exams with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army. The candidate must have passed class 12 with 60% marks in PCM and should have also appeared in JEE (Mains) 2024

The applicant must not be below 16½ years and above 19½years. This means that the candidate should not be born before July 2, 2005 and not after July 1, 2008. He/she should not have been arrested/convicted by a criminal court or involved in any court case.

After successful completion of four years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt.

Application will only be accepted online. The deadline to complete the application process is June 13, 2024. The applications are available on the official website website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available at the official website of Directorate General of Recruiting