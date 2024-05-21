Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Indian Army Invites Applications For Permanent Commission, Check Details

After successful completion of four years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Indian Army Invites Applications For Permanent Commission, Check Details
New Delhi:

Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male candidates who have passed class 12 exams with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army.  The candidate must have passed class 12 with 60% marks in PCM and should have also appeared in JEE (Mains) 2024 

The applicant must not be below 16½ years and above 19½years. This means that the candidate should not be born before July 2, 2005 and not after July 1, 2008. He/she should not have been arrested/convicted by a criminal court or involved in any court case.

Advertisement

After successful completion of four years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt. 

Application will only be accepted online. The deadline to complete the application process is June 13, 2024. The applications are available on the official website website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.  

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day.  Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available at the official website of Directorate General of Recruiting 

Show full article
Comments

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
Indian Army, Indian Army Jobs, Permanent Commission
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Indian Air Force Invites Applications, Registration Begins On May 22
Indian Army Invites Applications For Permanent Commission, Check Details
CSEET 2024: Company Secretary Mock Test To Be Held On May 1
Next Article
CSEET 2024: Company Secretary Mock Test To Be Held On May 1
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;