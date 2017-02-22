Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Mehsana Invites Application For Trade Apprentice Trainee Posts; Apply Before March 6

EMAIL PRINT ONGC, Mehsana Invites Application For Trade Apprentice Trainee Posts New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), Mehsana has invited application from eligible candidates for the post of Trade Apprentice Trainees. The last date to apply is March 6, 2017. There are seven different categories of trade apprentices in which recruitment is going on and candidate must ensure they possess relevant qualification before application. The upper age limit to apply for trade apprentice posts is 21 years. The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of marks in respective trades.



Eligibility Criteria Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry): Candidate should have passed 10th class under the 10+2 system of education with Maths, Physics, and Chemistry as subjects of study or its equivalent with ITI in relevant trade or passed B.Sc. with physics and Chemistry as subjects

Welder (Gas and Electric): ITI in Welding Trade

Machinist: ITI in Machinist Trade

Instrument Mechanic: ITI in Instrument Mechanist Trade

Electrician: ITI in Electrical Trade

Fitter: ITI in Fitter Trade

Mechanic Diesel: ITI in Mechanic Diesel Trade

Applicant must have minimum 50% marks in the qualifying exam/degrees mentioned above for each post. The applicant should not have completed three years on July 31, 2017 after completing the qualifying degree.



Application Process



In order to apply, candidates can first register themselves on the apprenticeship.gov.in website which is the official portal of Indian government for registration of apprentices. The application format is available on ongcindia..com. Make sure to download the application form for Trade Apprentice Trainee application form for ONGC Mehsana.



Selection Process



ONGC, Mehsana will select candidates from among the applicants on the basis of marks in the qualifying exam. Selected candidates will be informed via email on their registered email id. Candidates who are selected will have to submit a medical fitness certificate issued by a Medical Officer not below the rank of Assistant Surgeon (gazetted).



Click here to read about



Click here for more







Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), Mehsana has invited application from eligible candidates for the post of Trade Apprentice Trainees. The last date to apply is March 6, 2017. There are seven different categories of trade apprentices in which recruitment is going on and candidate must ensure they possess relevant qualification before application. The upper age limit to apply for trade apprentice posts is 21 years. The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of marks in respective trades.Applicant must have minimum 50% marks in the qualifying exam/degrees mentioned above for each post. The applicant should not have completed three years on July 31, 2017 after completing the qualifying degree.In order to apply, candidates can first register themselves on the apprenticeship.gov.in website which is the official portal of Indian government for registration of apprentices. The application format is available on ongcindia..com. Make sure to download the application form for Trade Apprentice Trainee application form for ONGC Mehsana.ONGC, Mehsana will select candidates from among the applicants on the basis of marks in the qualifying exam. Selected candidates will be informed via email on their registered email id. Candidates who are selected will have to submit a medical fitness certificate issued by a Medical Officer not below the rank of Assistant Surgeon (gazetted).Click here to read about ONGC Karaikal Recruitment Click here for more Jobs News