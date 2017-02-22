Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Mehsana Invites Application For Trade Apprentice Trainee Posts; Apply Before March 6

Eligibility Criteria
- Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry): Candidate should have passed 10th class under the 10+2 system of education with Maths, Physics, and Chemistry as subjects of study or its equivalent with ITI in relevant trade or passed B.Sc. with physics and Chemistry as subjects
- Welder (Gas and Electric): ITI in Welding Trade
- Machinist: ITI in Machinist Trade
- Instrument Mechanic: ITI in Instrument Mechanist Trade
- Electrician: ITI in Electrical Trade
- Fitter: ITI in Fitter Trade
- Mechanic Diesel: ITI in Mechanic Diesel Trade
Applicant must have minimum 50% marks in the qualifying exam/degrees mentioned above for each post. The applicant should not have completed three years on July 31, 2017 after completing the qualifying degree.
Application Process
In order to apply, candidates can first register themselves on the apprenticeship.gov.in website which is the official portal of Indian government for registration of apprentices. The application format is available on ongcindia..com. Make sure to download the application form for Trade Apprentice Trainee application form for ONGC Mehsana.
Selection Process
ONGC, Mehsana will select candidates from among the applicants on the basis of marks in the qualifying exam. Selected candidates will be informed via email on their registered email id. Candidates who are selected will have to submit a medical fitness certificate issued by a Medical Officer not below the rank of Assistant Surgeon (gazetted).
