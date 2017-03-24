JIPMER Recruitment 2017: Senior Resident Post, 66 Vacancies

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will conduct walk in interview for Senior Resident post. Candidates with Postgraduate Medical Degree (MD/MS/DNB) (in disciplines given below) from recognized university/ Institute are eligible to apply for the post. The interview is scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 April 2017.
If candidates with MD/MS/DNB are not available or eligible in any particular specialty, those who are having 02 years Post Graduate Diploma after M.B.B.S in the concerned specialty can be considered for the post.
Those interested to apply for Senior Resident in Emergency Medical Services Department (Casualty) should possess M.B.B.S Degree and 02 years' experience in Emergency Services in recognized Hospital/ Institution.
In order to be eligible for the interview, in addition to the educational qualification, candidates should not be more than 33 years (for PG qualification holders) and 35 years ( for DM/ MCh post doctoral degree holders).
Also JIPMER also strictly mentions that candidates must not have completed 03 years Senior Residency in any recognised institute including regular or Ad-hoc basis.
Interview Details
Discipline wise interview schedule has been given below:
Anesthesiology, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Dermatology, EMSD, Forensic Medicine, General Medicine, General Surgery, Geriatric Medicine and Nuclear Medicine: 12 April 2017
Neonatology, Obst & Gyane, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pathology, Pulmonary Medicine, Radio-Diagnosis, Radiotherapy: 13 April 2017
