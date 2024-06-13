Advertisement
Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Results 2024 to be out soon

AP TET 2024: The postponed Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test to be conducted soon.

AP TET 2024: Results can be checked on official website.

AP TET Results 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) result, which was postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections, is expected to be declared soon. The declaration of the APTET result was adjourned as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their results by visiting AP TET's official website, aptet.apcfss.in. They will need to enter their login credentials to check and download the results. This eligibility test was held from February 27 to March 9, 2024, in two shifts each day.

AP TET 2024: Steps To Download Result

  • Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in
  • Navigate to the result section on the homepage
  • Click on AP TET Results 2024
  • Enter login credentials
  • Open the result and download it

The official notification released on March 31 reads: "The Commission, after consideration of the proposals, has decided that both the proposals, i.e., the declaration of the result of APTET and the conduct of the APTRT exam, shall be deferred till the operation of the model code of conduct in the state."

APTET 2024: Paper Pattern

APTET consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-I and Paper-II, each containing 150 marks and divided into two sections each.

AP TET 2024: Pass Percentages For Different Categories

  • Open category (OC): 60% or above marks
  • OBC category: 50% or above marks
  • SC, ST, differently-abled (PH), ex-servicemen candidates: 40% or above marks

However, the provisional answer keys and candidate response sheets were released on March 4, 2024. The final answer key was available for students on March 14, 2024.

