Internshala Launches 'Intern With Icon' Second Edition

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: April 10, 2017 15:07 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Internshala Launches 'Intern With Icon' Second Edition

Internshala Launches 'Intern With Icon' Second Edition

New Delhi:  For the icons of tomorrow - with this tagline, Internshala, the internship and training platform, has launched its second edition of 'Intern with Icon' (IwI). This year, students would get an opportunity to intern with eminent personalities like Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean Band, Bhaichung Bhutia - the former Indian footballer, Shaheen Mistri, CEO of Teach for India, Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, Gul Panag, the renowned Indian actress and social activist, and Ashish Vidyarthi, the famous Bollywood actor. The desire to work with young bright minds and giving back to the society are just a few of the reasons why these icons are a part of this unique campaign, said a statement from Internshala.

Launched in 2016, the first edition of IwI saw students applying for internship opportunities with Indian experimental physicist, Prof. Dr. H C Verma of IIT Kanpur, and the renowned Indian Actress, Nandita Das.
internshala

Internshala Launches 'Intern With Icon' Second Edition

Intern with Icon is a unique initiative where students get a once in a lifetime opportunity to work and learn from their role models.

Keeping in mind the diverse interests of the students, the Icons would offer students internships in fields ranging from Operations and Management to Content Writing, Graphic Design, and Videography. Students will get to acquire specific skills from these experts while learning important life lessons. It is one thing to listen to the Indian Ocean band or watch Bhaichung Bhutia's play, but working with them, is an altogether different experience. If you dream to be a leader or work for a social cause, working with the likes of Shaheen Mistri, Gul Panag, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Amitabh Kant would be a great learning experience. 

Intern with Icon has been launched on April 7th and would be open to students until April 15th.

Click here for more Jobs News



 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READIndia Stands In The Way Of China's Free Trade Ambitions: Foreign Media
InternshalaInternshipsIntern OpportunitiesInternship OpportunitiesIntern with Icon

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanMirza JuulietMukti BhawanReliance Jio Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................