Internshala Launches 'Intern With Icon' Second Edition

Launched in 2016, the first edition of IwI saw students applying for internship opportunities with Indian experimental physicist, Prof. Dr. H C Verma of IIT Kanpur, and the renowned Indian Actress, Nandita Das.
Intern with Icon is a unique initiative where students get a once in a lifetime opportunity to work and learn from their role models.
Keeping in mind the diverse interests of the students, the Icons would offer students internships in fields ranging from Operations and Management to Content Writing, Graphic Design, and Videography. Students will get to acquire specific skills from these experts while learning important life lessons. It is one thing to listen to the Indian Ocean band or watch Bhaichung Bhutia's play, but working with them, is an altogether different experience. If you dream to be a leader or work for a social cause, working with the likes of Shaheen Mistri, Gul Panag, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Amitabh Kant would be a great learning experience.
Intern with Icon has been launched on April 7th and would be open to students until April 15th.
Click here for more Jobs News