Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment At Punjab, Apply Online

New Delhi: India Post has announced for Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment for Punjab Circle. Candidates who wish to be engaged as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) under the postal circle should go through the official notification and apply at the earliest. For better knowledge on the eligibility criteria, read who can be a gramin dak sevak. A total of 620 posts have been announced for the recruitment.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the automated generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications. The minimum educational qualification is 10th pass, however those applicants having higher educational qualification will get no additional weightage. The only marks that will be considered for selection is that obtained in 10th standard aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. It should also be noted that the matriculation qualification will be from an approved Board. The list of the boards can be found from the official notification.
Another important part of the selection process is that "Passing of all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory for taking candidate into account for calculating the merit."
During online submission of application, candidates must upload correct documents. In addition to this, candidates can opt for any five choice of posts with preference of priority from the circle/ circles applied.
Applications must be submitted online at the official website of the India Post. The last date for submission of application is 11 May.
