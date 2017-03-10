Delhi University Recruitment 2017, Professor And Associate Professor Posts, Details At Du.ac.in

New Delhi: Delhi University has announced a total of 552 vacancies in Professor and Associate Professor posts. Candidates should note that the last date of application is 28 March 2017 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the notification in Employment News, whichever is later. Delhi University has invited online applications from eligible candidates at the official portal du.ac.in. Interested candidates are suggested to go through the job notification properly before applying. While a total number of 399 posts are available for Associate Professor post, rest are available for recruitment to Professor post. Details of the DU faculty recruitment are given below.
Eligibility For Associate Professor Post: PhD in the concerned discipline. Candidate must have a good academic record and must have at least 55% marks in Master's degree. Along with this, "A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry excluding the period of Ph.D. research with evidence of published work and a minimum of 5 publications as books and/or research/policy papers. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS), as per the UGC guidelines as adopted by the University".
Eligibility for Professor Post: PhD in the concerned discipline with a minimum of 10 publications as books and/or research/ policy papers. Candidates must also have a minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College, and/or experience in research at the University/National level institution/industries, including experience of guiding applicants for research at doctoral level and a minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS), as per the UGC guidelines as adopted by the University. As per the notification released, "An outstanding professional, with established reputation in the relevant field, who has made significant contributions to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, to be substantiated by credentials. " can also apply for Professor post.
Candidates are suggested to go through the discipline-wise eligibility criteria in detail.
The official notification is available at du.ac.in.
