Japan's High Standards Of Politeness And Customer Service Shine In Viral Traffic Video

In Japan, a video showing exceptional traffic management has captured the internet's attention. The clip, shared on a social media platform, depicts people effortlessly directing traffic. One man steps onto the road, halting the cars in a single lane, and others join to allow vehicles from another lane to pass. What's remarkable is their gesture of bowing to drivers, expressing gratitude for stopping their vehicles. This act of respect has resonated widely online.

The video quickly went viral, with many praising Japan's culture of discipline and respect. Comments poured in, with users admiring Japan's high standards of politeness and customer service. The video amassed an impressive 23.3 million views. Many social media users commented on the post.

The video was shared with a caption that read, "The level of customer service in Japan."

🇯🇵 Japan's respect and discipline might just be unmatched...pic.twitter.com/vB5SU8P9xK — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) May 10, 2024

"This doesn't even begin to describe it. I went to Japan, and when I arrived in Kyoto, I wondered about what I thought was my hotel, but it wasn't. Mine was a few blocks away. To my surprise, a person from this hotel proceeded to carry my suitcase all the way to another hotel. This was while I was trying to tell him there was no need. Incredible levels of respect in Japan," commented a user.

"Japan is the best. The politeness and respect are enviable. I long to return to a polite society instead of this era of American crudeness and selfishness we're currently in," wrote another user.

This isn't the only instance highlighting Japan's discipline. Another video surfaced, showing people orderly walking in lanes and following rules on subway stairs.

Japan's reputation for cleanliness, recycling, and adherence to societal norms contributes to its image of respect and discipline. Such instances serve as reminders of the values deeply ingrained in Japanese culture.