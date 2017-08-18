CSIR UGC NET 2017: Application Process To Start on August 23, Exam Tentatively Scheduled On December 17 Council of Scientific and Industrial Research will begin the online application process for National Eligibility Test (NET) on August 23, 2017. The tentative date for the objective test is December 17, 2017.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research will begin the online application process for National Eligibility Test (NET) on August 23, 2017. The tentative date for the objective test is December 17, 2017. The exam is conducted for selection of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship and/or Assistant Lectureship. The exam will be a single paper MCQ based test conducted over two sessions on a single day. The subject-wise schedule of the test would be declared at a later stage. The exam is conducted for Life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science.



Important Dates



Commencement of online application process: August 23, 2017

Last date for depositing application fee: September 15, 2017

Last date to submit online application form: September 16, 2017

Last date of receipt of hard copy of the application form at the Examination Unit (except remote areas): September 23, 2017

Last date of receipt of hard copy of the application form at the Examination Unit in remote areas: October 3, 2017

Tentative date of publication of list of registered candidates: November 17, 2017

Issue of admit card online: First week of December, 2017



Eligibility for the test



Candidate should have an M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/ BE/ B.Tech/ BPharma/ MBBS with at least 55% marks for General and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.



Candidates who are enrolled for M.Sc or having completed 10+2+3 years of the qualifying examinations mentioned above as on the last date of the online submission of application form, can also apply under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within the validity period of two years to avail the fellowship from the effective date of award.



Application Form and Fee



Application form will be available on the CSIR website (www.csirhrdg.res.in) starting August 23, 2017. The application fee for General category candidates is Rs. 1000, for OBC Non-Creamy layer category candidates is Rs. 500, and for SC/ ST/ Person with Disability category candidates is Rs. 250.



Click here for more





