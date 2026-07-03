All India Council for Technical Education Industry Fellowship Programme 2026: Faculty Applications Open Till July 5

AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme 2026: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the application deadline for its Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026-27 for faculty members of technical institutions. Under the revised schedule, eligible faculty members can submit applications till July 5, 2026.

The fellowship aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing faculty members with hands-on exposure to emerging technologies and industrial practices. Through the programme, selected candidates will work closely with industry partners and gain practical experience that can later be integrated into classroom teaching, thereby enhancing students' employability and industry readiness.

Direct Link: AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026

AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026: Revised Schedule

According to the revised timeline, faculty applications will now be accepted till July 5. The screening, selection process and issuance of offer letters will be completed by July 15, while the fellowship programme is scheduled to commence between July 20 and July 25, 2026.

Last date to submit applications: July 5, 2026

July 5, 2026 Screening/selection and offer letters: Till July 15, 2026

Till July 15, 2026 Fellowship commencement: Between July 20 and July 25, 2026

AICTE Industry Fellowship 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be regular faculty members of AICTE-approved institutions or universities.

Candidates should have a minimum of five years of full-time teaching experience.

Contractual, ad-hoc, temporary, part-time, and visiting faculty members are not eligible.

Applicants must not exceed 50 years of age as on May 26, 2026.

Candidates must fulfil any one of the following criteria:

Qualified GATE/GRE/CAT/MAT/JRF/SRF/NET or any other entrance examination conducted by State/Central governments, universities, or agencies for PG/doctoral admissions.

Authored at least five research papers in Scopus or Web of Science (WoS) journals.

Successfully completed government-funded projects worth at least Rs 15 lakh.

Received young scientist or other proficiency awards from State/Central governments, universities, or recognised agencies.

A Nomination and No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the parent institution is mandatory.