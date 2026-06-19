CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Registration Closes Today At 11:50 PM, Check Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam today, June 19, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who have not yet completed their application are advised to submit the form before the deadline through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The Joint CSIR UGC NET examination is conducted in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions.

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Registration Deadline

The online application process began on May 27, 2026, and will remain open until June 19, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates can complete the examination fee payment by June 20, 2026, up to 11:50 PM.

A correction window will be available from June 22 to June 23, 2026, allowing applicants to make changes to their submitted forms. The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on July 17 and July 18, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily. Shift 1 will take place from 9 AM to 12 Noon, while Shift 2 will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi.

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Eligibility

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in their master's degree are eligible to apply. Students appearing in the final semester of their postgraduate course can also submit applications.

For Junior Research Fellowship, the upper age limit is 30 years. However, there is no upper age limit for candidates applying for Assistant Professor eligibility or PhD admissions.

The exam covers five major subjects: Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences.

How to Apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2026?

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the new registration link.

Read the instructions carefully and register.

Fill in personal and academic details.

Select the subject and preferred exam city.

Upload required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Download and save the confirmation page.

Direct Link Here

Applicants are advised to regularly visit NTA's official website and the CSIR NET portal for the latest updates regarding admit cards, exam city slips, answer keys, and results.