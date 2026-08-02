NTA Invites Bids For High-Security Printing Services; Deadline August 20

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited bids from printing agencies to handle the printing of confidential examination materials. Interested firms can submit their applications through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal by 7 pm on August 20, 2026.

Sharing the update on its official X account, the agency said it is looking for experienced printing companies capable of carrying out high-security printing work for national-level examinations.

The selected agency will be responsible for the complete printing process. This includes designing and printing exam-related documents, barcode and QR code printing, numbering, binding, packaging, transportation and safe delivery of the materials. Since these documents are highly confidential, the agency must follow strict security and quality standards throughout the process.

According to the tender notice, the contract will initially be awarded for two years. If the selected agency performs satisfactorily, it may be extended for two more one-year terms.

Who can apply?

Printing agencies must meet the following conditions to be considered:

Be legally registered in India.

Have valid PAN, GST, EPF, ESI and ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Have at least five years of experience in professional printing services.

Have completed similar high-security printing work for government departments, universities, examination bodies or educational institutions during the last seven years.

Have an average annual turnover of at least Rs 5 crore in the previous three financial years.

Should not have been blacklisted by any government organisation.

NTA said the selection will be made through a Quality and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) process, where technical capability will carry significant weight along with the financial bid.

The agency has also made it clear that all confidential printing work must be carried out in secure facilities with CCTV surveillance, biometric access and proper monitoring. Interested agencies are advised to read the complete tender document on the GeM and NTA websites before submitting their bids.