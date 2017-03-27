CRPF Recruitment 2017: Notification Released For SI, ASI & Other Posts

CRPF SI, ASI & other Posts Recruitment: Highlights
- Total vacancies: 240 [SI/Overseer (Civil), ASI/ Draughtsman, CT (Mason/ Electrician/ Plumber/ Carpenter/ Painter)]
- The recruitment process will consist of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Documentation, Written Examination, Skill Test (for CT/Pioneer only) and Medical Examination.
- Applications must be submitted through online mode only
- Call letters for PST/PET & documentation, Written Test, Trade Test and medical examination must be downloaded from the official website only
- Only those who qualify PST/PET & documentation will be eligible to appear in OMR based written examination
- Candidates are required to pay exam fee of Rs 100 (Rs 200 for SI/ Overseer). The payment of exam fee will be online mode.
- Written examination will be held on 30 July 2017
- "The numbers of Vacancies given above are tentative and may increase or decrease at any time/stage of recruitment process, due to administrative reasons."
Candidates are therefore suggested to go through the official notification before applying which has been released at crpfindia.com.
