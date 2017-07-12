CBSE UGC NET Exam 2017 Schedule Changed CBSE will conduct UGC NET 2017 on 5 November, instead of 19 November.

38 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE UGC NET November 2017 Date Changed; Check Details New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has notified a major change in the exam schedule of



CBSE UGC NET 2017 notification was released almost after two months of delay. The



About CBSE UGC NET: CBSE conducts the National Eligibility Test (for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Assistant Professor/ JRF), on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). As of now, the exam was held twice a year in 84 subjects at 90 exam centres nationwide. Registration for the November exam will continue till 30 August 2017.



Click here for more



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has notified a major change in the exam schedule of UGC NET November 2017 . The Board, in a latest notification, has revised the exam date. CBSE will conduct the next UGC NET 2017 on 5 November 2017. Official notification for the same will be released on 24 July and candidates can start applying from 1 August. CBSE conducts UGC NET for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor post.CBSE UGC NET 2017 notification was released almost after two months of delay. The decision of scrapping July exam was not received well by aspirants and protests had started against the move to curtail the bi annual examination to a yearly event. Activists of Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest in front of University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters, ITO, Delhi against the move. SFI condemned the 'atrocious move' by the UGC to scrap the exam scheduled for July which was then scheduled to be conducted on 19th of November.: CBSE conducts the National Eligibility Test (for determining the eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Assistant Professor/ JRF), on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). As of now, the exam was held twice a year in 84 subjects at 90 exam centres nationwide. Registration for the November exam will continue till 30 August 2017.Click here for more Job News