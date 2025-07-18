CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result Out Soon, Check Expected Date, Past Trends

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the result for Class 12 supplementary examinations 2025 soon. Once released, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the result on the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The supplementary examinations were conducted for students who could not clear the main examinations or wanted to improve their scores.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, under the "2025 Results" section, click on Class 12 Compartment Results.

Enter your login credentials such as roll number, school number, admit card id and security pin.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The Class 12 supplementary examinations were held in a single shift on July 15, 2025.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result: Past Trends, Expected Date

In 2024, the CBSE Class 12 result for supplementary exams was released on August 2 and on August 1 for the 2023 Class 12 supplementary examinations.

Based on the previous years trend, it could be anticipated that the result for Class 12 supplementary exams for the year 2025 will be released in the first week of August.

For the Class 12 main examinations, CBSE recorded a total of 17,04,367 student registrations, of which 16,92,794 appeared for the exam and 14,96,307 passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.39 per cent.