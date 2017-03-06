BSNL Recruitment Through GATE 2017 Score Begins, 2510 JTO Posts

BSNL recruitment 2017 (through GATE score) has begun! Interested candidates can apply at externalbsnlexam.com. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started the online registration process for recruitment of Graduate Engineers to the post of Junior Telecom Officers (JTOs) from open market/ external candidates. Recruitment will be through GATE 2017 score. As per the official notification, "The JTO(T)( Junior Telecom Officer Telecom) is a Circle-based Cadre and the candidates would be selected against the vacancies of a particular Circle. (The candidates are required to serve in that particular Circle until they are promoted to All India Cadre). However, BSNL has the right to post any selected JTO(T)( Junior Telecom Officer Telecom) to any of the Circles either temporarily or on permanent basis."Candidates shall have to submit their application on or before 6 April 2017. Candidates, interested to apply should have a valid GATE registration ID (13 digits) for applying to the post. Candidates must also be in the age group of 18-30 years. In addition to this the major eligibility condition is the educational qualification: BE/BTech. or equivalent in Telecom/ Electronics/ Radio/ Computer/ Electrical/ Information Technology/ Instrumentation Engineering or M.Sc. (Electronics)/M.Sc.(Computer Science).Online registration for BSNL recruitment will continue till 6 April 2017. OC and OBC candidates have to pay examination fee of Rs 500 (Rs 300 for SC/ ST candidates).Click here for more