BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Competitive Exam Final Results Out: Check Details Here

Updated: February 09, 2017 15:00 IST
BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Competitive Exam Final Results Out: Check Here

New Delhi:  Bihar Public Service Commission has published the final results for the posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer Competitive Examination. The commission had conducted the interviews for the exams from 9 January to 14 January. The commission has published the results for all the candidates in General, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Extremely Backward class, Backward class and Backward Class's lady.

BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Competitive Exam Final Results: How to check

Step One: Go to the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission 
Step Two: Click on "Final Results: For the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer Competitive Examination", link given in the homepage
Step Three: Check your name

In another news yesterday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced cancellation of examination conducted by Bihar State Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) for recruitment of clerks in state government jobs in the wake of alleged paper leak.

