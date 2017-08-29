AIIMS Raipur Admit Card For Staff Nurse Grade 1 Recruitment Released @ Aiimsraipur.edu.in; Download Now

The AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Grade-I (Nursing Sisters) and Staff Nurse Grade-II (Sister Grade-II) direct recruitment On-line (Computer Based Test) CBT is tentatively scheduled to be held on 09th September 2017.
"The Admit Cards will be available on the website of AIIMS Raipur www.aiimsraipur.edu.in from 29th August 2017," said an earlier notification from AIIMS Raipur.
AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Recruitment Admit Card 2017: How to download
The candidates who have applied for AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Grade-I (Nursing Sisters) and Staff Nurse Grade-II (Sister Grade-II) direct recruitment may follow these steps to download the admit cards:
Step One: Go to the official website of AIIMS Raipur, aiimsraipur.edu.in
Step Two: Click on the "Vacancies" tab from the homepage
Step Three: Click on the "link" link given adjacent to " DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE POST OF NURSE GR.I AND NURSE GR.II IN AIIMS RAIPUR ON REGULAR BASIS. Adv. No. Admin /Rec. /Regular /SN-I & SNII /2017 /AIIMS.RPR" on the next page open
Step Four: Click on "Login to download admit card"
Step Five: Enter login id and password
Step Six: Submit and download the admit card
