AIIMS Raipur Admit Card For Staff Nurse Grade 1 Recruitment Released @ Aiimsraipur.edu.in; Download Now

AIIMS Raipur has released the admit card for the recruitment test for the post of staff nurse grade -I (nursing sisters) and Staff nurse grade-II on direct recruitment basis.

Jobs | | Updated: August 29, 2017 18:31 IST
New Delhi:  AIIMS Raipur has released the admit card for the recruitment test for the post of staff nurse grade -I (nursing sisters) and Staff nurse grade-II on direct recruitment basis. The candidates who have registered for the test may download their admit cards from the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur. AIIMS Raipur had notified for 475 vacancies and the application process was started on July 15. The link to download the AIIMS Raipur recruitment test may found at aiimsraipur.edu.in.

The AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Grade-I (Nursing Sisters) and Staff Nurse Grade-II (Sister Grade-II) direct recruitment On-line (Computer Based Test) CBT is tentatively scheduled to be held on 09th September 2017.

"The Admit Cards will be available on the website of AIIMS Raipur www.aiimsraipur.edu.in from 29th August 2017," said an earlier notification from AIIMS Raipur.


AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Recruitment Admit Card 2017: How to download


The candidates who have applied for AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Grade-I (Nursing Sisters) and Staff Nurse Grade-II (Sister Grade-II) direct recruitment may follow these steps to download the admit cards:

Step One: Go to the official website of AIIMS Raipur, aiimsraipur.edu.in

Step Two: Click on the "Vacancies" tab from the homepage

Step Three: Click on the "link" link given adjacent to " DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE POST OF NURSE GR.I AND NURSE GR.II IN AIIMS RAIPUR ON REGULAR BASIS. Adv. No. Admin /Rec. /Regular /SN-I & SNII /2017 /AIIMS.RPR" on the next page open

Step Four: Click on "Login to download admit card"

Step Five: Enter login id and password

Step Six: Submit and download the admit card

