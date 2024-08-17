AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024: Applications Begin For 82 Positions, Check Details

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released a notification to fill 82 vacancies for the posts of Senior Residents (Non Academic) in various departments through a walk-in-interview. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of AIIMS at aiimsraipur.edu.in. The walk-in-interview will be held on Friday, August 23, on a first-come, first-served basis. However, the next Walk-in-Interview date will be announced on the AIIMS Raipur official website.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024: Grade Pay

Rs 67,700 plus usual allowances, including NPA (if applicable)

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024: Upper Age Limit

45 years

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024: Essential Qualification

A Postgraduate Medical Degree, viz. MD/MS/DNB/Diploma in the respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute

DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining if selected

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024: Number Of Posts

Unreserved: 17

Other Backward Class: 29

Scheduled Caste: 22

Scheduled Tribe: 08

Economically Weaker Section: 06 (Including 3 posts of PwBD)

Candidates are required to report between 09.30am and 10.30am.

The official notification reads: "Age and other qualifications/experience will be counted as on the date of the Walk-in-Interview. AIIMS Raipur Post Graduate Junior Residents who have passed the final examination and whose tenure will be completed on or before 10.09.2024 are eligible to apply for the posts."

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories have to pay Rs 1,000. However, Women, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen do not have to pay any application fee.

The selection for the vacancies will be based on an interview process. Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on their educational qualifications, experience, and/or any other criteria determined by the Competent Authority. If a high number of applications are received, a written test may be conducted.