India Raises Concerns Over Hate Crimes With US, Assured 'Speedy Justice'

India has raised concerns over hate crimes with authorities in the US following three high-profile attacks on Indians in America in the last 10 days. Two of these attacks are being investigated as possible hate crimes that have triggered fears about travel to the country and the safety of the community. The US State Department had expressed condolences over the incidents and assured "speedy justice", the Indian embassy in Washington tweeted on Sunday night.
Indian Ambassador to US Navtej Sarna "conveyed deep concerns" to the US government on the attacks incidents involving Hardish Patel and Deep Rai, the Indian Embassy said.
The meeting came after authorities began investigating the suspected hate crime shooting of a Sikh man Deep Rai at his home near Seattle, just days after an engineer from India Srinivas Kuchibhotla was fatally shot in Kansas and the killing of Harnish Patel in South Carolina.
The 39-year-old Sikh was working on his car in his driveway in Kent, Washington just south of Seattle, when a man walked up late Friday wearing a mask and holding a gun.
The Seattle Times newspaper reported that the partially-masked gunman, after exchanging words with the victim, said "Go back to your own country" before pulling the trigger, shooting him in the arm.
The incident follows a shooting at a Kansas bar last month that killed Mr Kuchibhotla, 32, causing shockwaves felt around the country.
A second Indian engineer, Alok Madasani, was injured in the Kansas shooting carried out by a white gunman whom witnesses said screamed racial slurs and told his victims to "get out of my country" before opening fire.