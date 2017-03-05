India Raises Concerns Over Hate Crimes With US, Assured 'Speedy Justice'

The Indian Embassy in US has raised concerns over recent incidents of hate crime.

Amb @NavtejSarna underlined need to prevent such incidents and protect Indian community 2/4 @MEAIndia@SushmaSwaraj - India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) March 5, 2017

