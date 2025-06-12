Donald Trump's Military Parade: Date, Time, Venue, Ticket Prices And More

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A military parade will occur in Washington, DC, on June 14 for the US Army's 250th anniversary.

A grand military parade is set to take over the streets of Washington, DC, on Saturday, June 14, to commemorate the US Army's 250th anniversary. Coincidentally, the day also marks the 79th birthday of US President Donald Trump. According to CBS News, the day will feature military pageantry, vehicle displays, fireworks, an airshow and heightened security throughout the city. It is expected to include about 6,600 soldiers, along with around 150 vehicles and over 50 aircraft in the celebration. The event is open for locals to attend, and it is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees.

Here are the key details of the event:

Date, time and parade route

The military parade will take place on June 14 on Constitution Avenue near the National Mall in the heart of Washington. The US Army said that the event will kick off at 6:30 pm and conclude around 7:30 pm. A fireworks show will follow the parade at 9:45 pm.

The parade will start at the Pentagon's north parking lot in Arlington, Virginia, and it will cross the Arlington Memorial Bridge and proceed along Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street to 15th Street, covering 0.89 miles, as per USA Today.

Parade tickets and how to watch the event online

Those wishing to attend in person must RSVP in advance, providing their name, contact details, state and ZIP code. Due to limited availability, early registration is advised. The event is free of charge.

The parade may not be broadcast directly on national TV. But it will be livestreamed across the US Army social media platforms.

Military parade details

The event is expected to include about 6,600 soldiers, as well as about 150 vehicles and over 50 aircraft in the celebration. It will feature different eras of the Army's history, from the Revolutionary War to the modern era and into the future with corresponding uniforms and equipment.

According to USA Today, army officials say among the equipment included will be 26 M1A1 Abrams tanks, 27 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, two World War II Sherman tanks, a World War I-era Renault tank, eight CH-47 helicopters, 16 UH-60 Black Hawks and four WWII-era P-51 aircraft.

Officials have estimated that the entire festival and parade could cost between $25 million and $45 million.