Women and Men React Differently Under Depression: Common Foods May Help Promote Mental Health

Highlights Depression is one of the primary causes of disability in the world The major chunk of sufferers fall under the age of 25 years Adolescence is a phase marked by utter emotional chaos

Depression is one of the primary causes of disability in the world with the major chunk of sufferers falling under the age of 25 years. Adolescence is a phase marked by utter chaos, not only is the teenager battling with physical and hormonal changes but psychological ones too. A recent study conducted by the experts at the University of Cambridge notes the fact the girls and boys react differently under depression.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry and noted girls to be twice as likely to suffer from depression at the age of 15 as compared to boys. It was also found that while boys are more prone to experiencing long-term depression, their female counterparts may experience it in bouts. Also, men are more likely to face severe consequences of depression as compared to women. The findings led to examining how certain regions in the brain react differently in men and women under stressful situation or depressive spells. Experts therefore called for more sex-specific treatment and preventive measures during early adolescence.

While your diet can play a major role in making you feel better, experts note that certain food items may also go a long way in reducing or checking inflammation in the brain that can cause mood swings or depression. Your gut health is also closely related to how you feel. 'Leaky gut' or persistent indigestion or stomach discomfort may also send signals to the brain that may make you more susceptible to stress. We list down few ingredients that are easily available and may help you mitigate stress and stave off depression.

Fluids

There is nothing like 'fluid therapy', starting from H2O to your regular lemonade, coconut water or spiced buttermilk - ensure that you go natural and not bank on packaged, sugar-laden, fizzy drinks.

Berries and green veggies

The more colour you add to your diet, the better it is for your physical and mental health. Berries can be had anytime of the day. These come packed with essential micronutrients, and antioxidants that help in reducing the oxidative stress on your brain. "Berries and fruits like cherries and grapes along with dark green vegetables are loaded with antioxidants, these can really help uplift and maintain your mental health," noted Dr. Simran Saini, Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi.

Carotene rich foods

Basically, all orange-yellow coloured foods are loaded with carotene and are excellent for tackling depression and other mental ailments.



