Woman Struck With Axe By Husband Begged For Help As Neighbours Took Video

A mother of three lay bleeding and begging for help outside her home in Haryana after being attacked with an axe by her husband on Friday. Instead of helping her, neighbours filmed her on their mobile phone.The woman, Sanju, is out of hospital but the horror of what she suffered has been viewed by thousands online.In the disturbing video, she wails "Hai mar gayee (I am dying)...somebody help me!" The video-taker even pans to her little children, the oldest of them, her daughter, weeping and terrified.Sanju was attacked at village Baroli in Jind allegedly by her husband Naresh, who accused her of cheating on him.When Sanju arrived home on Friday evening, her husband was allegedly drinking. He allegedly threw chili powder at her and then struck her on her stomach, shoulder and knee with a two-foot saw used for chopping wood. Before running away, he allegedly shouted that he would "kill her".Sanju was left in agony and profusely bleeding for about half an hour before a policeman arrived and called an ambulance."I came when I got a call. She was screaming. A man was making a video, I asked him to stop it. It is my appeal to everyone that before making videos, please help the victim first," said inspector Ram Mehar.The attacker has been arrested and sent to custody. He is believed to have told the police where he hid the weapon.The woman had complained to the police earlier about abuse by her husband.