Woman Escapes Pack Of Street Dogs In Hyderabad, Husband Posts Video To Raise Awareness

The woman's husband appealed to common citizens to feed street dogs (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a woman who was out for her morning walk recently was besieged by a pack of street dogs at Manikonda municipality in Hyderabad, and CCTV video of her ordeal posted on social media brought to the fore the menace of street dogs.

The woman who was surrounded by the pack, however, held her nerve and tried to drive away the dogs using her footwear. She is seen on the CCTV footage stumbling, but then managing to rise and escape from the dogs.

The woman's husband, in the video posted on social media on Saturday, expressed relief over his wife escaping the attack by the canines, and appealed to common citizens to feed street dogs outside their residential premises so that they do not attack residents.

When contacted, a senior official of Manikonda told PTI on Sunday that the municipality has a tie-up with animal welfare organisation Blue Cross, which caught a large number of dogs on Saturday and Sunday for vaccination and sterilisation, and said that the drive would continue.

