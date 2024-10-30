Jind Top Cop Accused Of Sex Harassment, Women's Panel Wants Him Transferred

Jind SP Sumit Kumar has denied the allegations and alleged a conspiracy

The Haryana State Commission for Women has written to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, urging him to transfer Jind police chief Sumit Kumar over allegations of sexual harassment. This comes after Renu Bhatia, the chairperson of the women's panel, held a hearing near Delhi in which Mr Kumar appeared.

In its letter to the Chief Minister, the women's panel has said Mr Kumar should be transferred or sent on leave till the inquiry against him is completed. This is to ensure that his influence does not impact the probe's outcome, it has said.

Ms Bhatia said the commission will speak to the women cops mentioned in the letter on November 7 and record their statements. "The commission is committed to helping any daughter of Haryana who is suffering oppression, provided the complaint is genuine," she said. She added that police must probe the email ID that shared the letter listing allegations against the police officer.

What Are The Allegations

The allegations against the senior police officer erupted after an anonymous letter addressed to Chief Minister Saini went viral. The letter, purportedly written by a woman cop, accused Mr Kumar of making sexual advances towards her. She also alleged that two senior women police officers had told her to "cooperate" with the senior officer for promotion and other benefits. She also alleged that Mr Kumar and the women officers were running a nexus of extortion, as part of which they registered false cases against rich men and then struck deals. The letter requested the Chief Minister to act and said the women cops are helpless and can't reveal their identity.

What The Senior Cop Said

Following his appearance before the women's panel, Mr Kumar said he was innocent and alleged a conspiracy against him. "The viral letter was shared by an email account that was created and deleted within 1.5 minutes," he said, adding that no woman cop has come forward and made allegations against him. "I am saying that everyone who has worked with me during my 20-year career should be spoken to. Once you are convinced, steps should be taken to address my character assassination too," the police officer said.

Vinesh Phogat's Support

Olympian wrestler and newly elected MLA Vinesh Phogat has flagged the allegations against the Jind police chief and demanded punishment. "The way wrestler daughters' protectors became their tormentors, this is now happening to Haryana's daughters in the police. I have little hope that the Centre or Haryana government will ensure justice. Either their voices have been silenced, or the process is on," she said, sharing the anonymous letter with allegations against the police officer. Ms Phogat expressed solidarity with the women cops and said the guilty must be punished.