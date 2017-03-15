Will Never Quit Singing, Says Assam Teen After Fatwa By Muslim Clerics

A Muslim teen singer in Assam has been guaranteed protection by the government after nearly 50 Muslim clerics in the state issued a fatwa against her. Nahid Afrin, who placed high on a music talent search show two years ago, has been asked to stop singing in public by the clerics.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who heads a BJP government, said, "We strongly condemn putting restrictions on performance by young talented singer Nahid Afrin by some organisations." He added, on twitter, "Spoke to Nahid and reiterated our government's commitment to provide safety and security to artists."
"I was shocked and broken from inside at first, but many Muslim singers gave me inspiration to not quit music, will never do so," Nahid told news agency ANI. "My singing is the gift of God, I believe it must be properly utilised, not doing so is ignoring God," the teen said.
According to Times of India, the police are looking into whether the fatwa or diktat against Nahid is incited by her singing songs that propagate against terrorism and ISIS.