Why Do Congress, BJP Have Many Offices In Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Cancellation of AAP's office land allottment was part of a larger scheme, Arvind Kejriwal said. New Delhi: A day after the Aam Aadmi Party was told that it must surrender its office in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the cancellation of the office land allotment was part of a larger design to "finish" the party. The AAP convenor today said his party is being "victimised" for taking on the ruling mafia and siding with the poor, and asserted that the party was ready to operate from the "streets".



"They want to finish us, they want to close AAP. But it won't happen as we are on the path of truth. People will teach them a lesson in the polls. Having an office is our right. We are not seeking a favour. It was allotted legally. We will place a fresh demand for an office. People are already offering us space," Mr Kejriwal said during a press conference from his home.



for its headquarter after a committee said that Mr Kejriwal and his government have cleared policies and implemented decisions without following the process required for a Union Territory like the capital, which is in part controlled by the centre and the Lieutenant Governor, who is its representative.



A three-member committee headed by former national auditor VK Shunglu said this week that its examination of hundreds of files and decisions revealed that Mr Kejriwal's government had failed to consult the Lieutenant Governor for important decisions on subjects on which, by law, he must be consulted.



Mr Kejriwal also asked why the Congress and the BJP, despite negligible presence in Delhi politics, have multiple office accommodations and plots.



"This must be the first time in independent India that a ruling party is being denied office space in the state where it is in power," he said.



The Aam Aadmi Party says that ahead of Delhi's municipal corporation election on April 23, a spurt of controversies are being generated to slander it.



