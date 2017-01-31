Who Is Rani Padmini? A 10 Point-Guide To The Padmavati Row

Rani Padmavati is the subject of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film

New Delhi: Rani Padmini, also known as Padmavati, is believed to be a 13th century Indian queen and is the subject of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Accusing Mr Bhansali of twisting historical facts by romantically linking Queen Padmini with Sultan Alauddin Khilji, members of a fringe group Rajput Karni Sena attacked the filmmaker during a shoot at the historic Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur on Friday. After assurances from Mr Bhansali that there are no intimate scenes in the film, members of group have now demanded it be renamed and they must be allowed to review the film before release.