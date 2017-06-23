What's Behind The Salman Khan Style Of Dancing Remo D'Souza, who has choreographed Salman Khan in several songs, said: "At a maximum, he takes 15 minutes to understand the steps"

Salman Khan's dance skills are frequently disputed - he's turned his lack of finesse on the dance floor into a signature style - and while not everyone admires the superstar's trademark moves, choreographer Remo D'Souza has given him a vote of confidence. Remo has choreographed Salman in many films, fromtoand Tubelight , and says that the actor learns quickly and with minimum rehearsal. "Salman comes on set and does his rehearsals then and there with everyone. At a maximum, he takes 15 minutes to understand the steps. He is a very fast learner," Remo D'Souza told news agency IANS."I have worked with Salman a lot of times and have choreographed him earlier also. He doesn't do rehearsals, he never comes for that. He is the only actor, who has never opened the door for rehearsals," Remo D'Souza told IANS. But Salman is amenable in other ways. "In thesong for, I wanted one phrase in one take. So, I said to him, 'Sir, I want it in one take'. He said, 'Why? Can't we do it in cuts?' I said, 'No sir, it will look good in one take.' Then he agreed and did well,' Remo explained. Salman Khan's brand new offering , has little dancing, except in a song titled, which Remo D'Souza choreographed. "I didn't have to make him dance much in thesong as his character was such. He is a '' in the film, so suddenly if he starts dancing like a professional it would look funny. So, I had to do something by looking at his character and that everybody can follow. That's how thatstep happened," Remo said.Watchhere:Salman Khan'sis directed by Kabir Khan and co-stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Arunachali child actor Matin Rey Tangu and late actor Om Puri in his last role.(With inputs from IANS)