Shooters had fired outside actor Salman Khan's house

The Mumbai Police today arrested two men from Punjab in connection with the recent firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai.

Subhash Chander, 37, and Anuj Thapan, 32, had given a pistol and and cartridges to the shooters on March 15, a police officer said.

The Mumbai Police have declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted in the case.